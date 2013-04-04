* N.Korea blocks S.Korean access to industrial zone for 2nd
day
* Hyundai Motor down 5 pct on U.S. recall
* Defense stocks up as tensions rise on Korean peninsula
SEOUL, April 4 South Korean shares fell 1.8
percent on Thursday on mounting tensions with North Korea, with
auto stocks dropping even more steeply after a recall of cars
and SUVs in the United States.
The benchmark index slid as much as 2 percent mid-trade on
reports that North Korea had set an April 10 deadline for South
Korean firms to pull out of the Kaesong joint industrial zone,
which had once been a symbol of cooperation.
However, the main board pared losses as South Korea's
Ministry of Unification denied the report, saying that North
Korea had requested exit plans by April 10, not a complete
pullout.
At 0248 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
stood at 1,948.35 points.
"The KOSPI fell considerably as North Korean risk was
compounded by Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors' recall issue," said
Park Hyung-joong, an economist at Meritz Securities.
Hyundai Motor Corp and its Kia Motors
affiliate are recalling more than 1.8 million cars
and SUVs in the United States to address a potentially faulty
switch and a loose headliner, according to U.S. safety
regulators.
Hyundai Motor slumped 5.1 percent while and Kia Motors was
down 4.2 percent.
"Although the cost of the recall is expected to be limited
at around 100 billion won ($89.48 million), shares fell
considerably on concern that the safety-related issue would
affect consumer sentiment," said Kang Hyun-gie, an analyst at IM
Investment & Securities.
Other large-caps were down across the board, with
heavyweight Samsung Electronics falling 1.1 percent
near mid-session.
Shares in defense-related firms rallied on rising North
Korean risk, with tactical communications solutions provider
Huneed Technologies up 6.7 pct, while weapons
guidance systems maker Firstec gained 8.2 percent.
Foreign investors sold a net 246.5 billion won ($220.56
million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
Declining shares outnumbered winners 725 to 100.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 1.8
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ fell 2 percent.
($1 = 1117.6000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin;
Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)