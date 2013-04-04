BRIEF-SIV Asset Management provides update on legal claim
* Company responded to letter received from Aurora Funds Management Limited
SEOUL, April 4 South Korean shares fell on Thursday due to rising tensions with North Korea, but pared back losses as pension funds hunted bargains.
Auto shares weighed throughout the session, with Hyundai Motor plunging 5.1 percent while sibling Kia Motors fell 3.3 percent after a recall of cars and SUVs in the United States.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.2 percent at 1,959.45 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
SHANGHAI, June 1 China's southeastern city of Foshan has cracked down on real estate purchases, the city's housing bureau said on Wednesday, making it the latest to adopt the government's flurry of cooling measures.