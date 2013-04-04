SEOUL, April 4 South Korean shares fell on Thursday due to rising tensions with North Korea, but pared back losses as pension funds hunted bargains.

Auto shares weighed throughout the session, with Hyundai Motor plunging 5.1 percent while sibling Kia Motors fell 3.3 percent after a recall of cars and SUVs in the United States.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.2 percent at 1,959.45 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)