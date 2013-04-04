SEOUL, April 5 Seoul shares are likely to seek direction in cautious trade on Friday as investors eye variables including Samsung Electronics' first-quarter earnings guidance, while North Korean risk and Thursday's weak U.S. jobs data could offset any gains. "The recent escalation in North Korean threats makes it difficult to dismiss geopolitical risk as just a short-term, non-economic variable based on historical precedence," said Han Beom-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is set to announce estimated earnings for the first quarter before local markets open on Friday, ahead of full quarterly results due by April 26. Some 42 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S forecasted on average a 8.3 trillion won ($7.39 billion)operating profit for the quarter. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.2 percent at 1,959.45 points on Thursday. At one point, the index was off 2 percent to a near 2-month intraday low. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:30 GMT-------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,559.98 0.4% 6.290 USD/JPY 96.23 -0.1% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.766 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,553.61 0.06% 0.900 US CRUDE $93.36 0.11% 0.100 DOW JONES 14606.11 0.38% 55.76 ASIA ADRS 135.89 2.57% 3.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St gets lift from BOJ move, but US data a drag >BoJ plan, job jitters propel U.S. bond prices >Euro, dollar soar vs yen on ambitious BoJ policy >Oil down on US jobless claims, Brent hit 5month low ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** In addition to soon announcing estimated earnings for the first quarter, index heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is planning to install its brand shops in more than 1,400 Best Buy Co Inc stores this year, pushing Best Buy shares up 12.5 percent to $24.36 on Thursday. **SAMSUNG HEAVY ** Shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries said late on Thursday it won a 1 trillion won ($895 million) order to build four liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels from Bonny Gas Transport, a shipping unit of Nigeria LNG (NLNG). ($1 = 1123.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)