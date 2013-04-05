* KOSPI falls 1.3 pct, down for 5th straight session

* Investors wary about prolonged N.Korea tensions

* Samsung Elec rangebound despite higher-than-expected earnings fcast

* Hyundai Motor extends slide on yen's fall, massive recall plan

SEOUL, April 5 South Korean shares extended losses for a fifth day on Friday, sliding to 2-month-lows, as the weaker Japanese yen and tensions on the Korean peninsula soured investor sentiment and prompted further foreign selling.

Auto shares led the market's falls on a U.S. recall plan by Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors.

Exporters were also hurt by the yen's decline after the Bank of Japan unveiled powerful stimulus the previous day, raising concerns of competitive pressure for Korean exporters.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.3 percent to 1,934.75 points as of 0156 GMT, it lowest intraday level since Feb. 8. Foreign investors dumped a net 254 billion Korean won ($226.03 million) worth of stocks, and looked set to extend their selling streak for a third day.

The benchmark was on track for a loss of around 3.5 percent on the week.

"Rising rhetoric is prolonging the effect of North Korean risk compared to previous instances when the market rebounded quickly after definite events such as an attack," said Kim Joong-won, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

Investors have been increasingly wary of North Korean risks since the North decided to ban entry to workers from the South to their joint industrial complex, and Washington made military moves and remarks showing that it takes Pyongyang's threats seriously.

Samsung Electronics was little changed even after the smartphone maker expected higher-than-expected profit of $7.7 billion for the January to March period.

"Samsung will continue to show good earnings with smartphone sales and the chip (price) recovery. But its shares are sluggish because foreign investors are dumping the bellwether on North Korean risks," said Song Myung-sub, an analyst at Hi Investment & Securities.

Auto shares extended their slide, with Hyundai Motor slumping 3.7 percent and Kia Motors skidding 4.7 percent.

The yen slumped to a 3-1/2 year low versus the dollar on Friday, extending falls after the Bank of Japan announced a radical campaign of monetary expansion to attack deflation. A weaker yen gives a price advantage to Japanese firms, especially automakers, analysts say.

Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors, which rank fifth in global sales, also said on Thursday that they will take "global action" to fix a potentially faulty brake light switch, after they said they planned to recall almost 1.9 million cars in the United States. ($1 = 1123.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin, Additional reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)