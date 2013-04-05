* KOSPI falls 1.3 pct, down for 5th straight session
* Investors wary about prolonged N.Korea tensions
* Samsung Elec rangebound despite higher-than-expected
earnings fcast
* Hyundai Motor extends slide on yen's fall, massive recall
plan
SEOUL, April 5 South Korean shares extended
losses for a fifth day on Friday, sliding to 2-month-lows, as
the weaker Japanese yen and tensions on the Korean peninsula
soured investor sentiment and prompted further foreign selling.
Auto shares led the market's falls on a U.S. recall plan by
Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors.
Exporters were also hurt by the yen's decline after the Bank
of Japan unveiled powerful stimulus the previous day, raising
concerns of competitive pressure for Korean exporters.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
1.3 percent to 1,934.75 points as of 0156 GMT, it lowest
intraday level since Feb. 8. Foreign investors dumped a net 254
billion Korean won ($226.03 million) worth of stocks, and looked
set to extend their selling streak for a third day.
The benchmark was on track for a loss of around 3.5 percent
on the week.
"Rising rhetoric is prolonging the effect of North Korean
risk compared to previous instances when the market rebounded
quickly after definite events such as an attack," said Kim
Joong-won, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.
Investors have been increasingly wary of North Korean risks
since the North decided to ban entry to workers from the South
to their joint industrial complex, and Washington made military
moves and remarks showing that it takes Pyongyang's threats
seriously.
Samsung Electronics was little changed even
after the smartphone maker expected higher-than-expected profit
of $7.7 billion for the January to March period.
"Samsung will continue to show good earnings with smartphone
sales and the chip (price) recovery. But its shares are sluggish
because foreign investors are dumping the bellwether on North
Korean risks," said Song Myung-sub, an analyst at Hi Investment
& Securities.
Auto shares extended their slide, with Hyundai Motor
slumping 3.7 percent and Kia Motors
skidding 4.7 percent.
The yen slumped to a 3-1/2 year low versus the dollar on
Friday, extending falls after the Bank of Japan announced a
radical campaign of monetary expansion to attack deflation.
A weaker yen gives a price advantage to Japanese
firms, especially automakers, analysts say.
Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors, which rank fifth
in global sales, also said on Thursday that they will take
"global action" to fix a potentially faulty brake light switch,
after they said they planned to recall almost 1.9 million cars
in the United States.
($1 = 1123.7500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin, Additional reporting by Joyce Lee;
Editing by Kim Coghill)