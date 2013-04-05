(links to alerts)
SEOUL, April 5 South Korean shares extended
losses to a two-month low on Friday morning, hit by foreign
selling, with investors wary about prolonged tensions on the
Korean peninsula and further weakness in the Japanese yen.
Auto shares led the market's falls, as Hyundai Motor
and Kia Motors plan a massive U.S.
recall. The stocks were also hit by the yen's continued decline
after the Bank of Japan unveiled powerful stimulus the previous
day, raising concerns of competitive pressure for Korean
exporters.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.2 percent at 1,935.69 points at 0100 GMT, its lowest
intraday level since Feb. 8.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)