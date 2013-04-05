* KOSPI ends down 1.64 pct at 4-mth low
* Japan's strong monetary easing hits S.Korean exporters
* Investors wary about prolonged N.Korea tensions
* Hyundai Motor extends slide on yen's fall, recall plan
* Samsung Elec steady despite robust earnings f'cast
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, April 5 South Korean shares slid on
Friday with foreign investors selling their biggest daily amount
in nearly 20 months, hurt after aggressive easing from the Bank
of Japan sent the yen reeling, as well as by tensions on the
Korean peninsula.
The yen's sharp decline, which comes on the back of steady
weakening since new Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe began
calling for strong policy action late last year, enhances the
competitiveness of Japan's exporters at the expense of their
Korean counterparts.
"When you look at Asian stock markets, Korea and Japan are
going into opposite directions," said a fund manger at foreign
asset management firm.
"Foreign funds are unlikely to come back to the domestic
stock market until it becomes clear whether Japan's monetary
easing will succeed or not," he said on condition of anonymity
because he is not authorised to speak to the media.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 1.64 percent at 1,927.23 points, its lowest closing level
since Nov. 28. For the week, the KOSPI fell 3.9 percent, its
worst performance in more than 10 months.
Foreign investors dumped a net 672 billion Korean won ($598
million) worth of stocks as of 0614 GMT, the biggest amount
since Aug. 10 in 2011, according to Korea Exchange data.
By contrast, Tokyo stocks ended up 1.6 percent, after
surging as much as 4.7 percent to near five-year highs at one
point.
Investors have also been increasingly wary of North Korean
risks since the reclusive nation decided to ban entry to workers
from the South to their joint industrial complex, and Washington
made military moves and remarks showing that it takes
Pyongyang's threats seriously.
"Rising rhetoric is prolonging the effect of North Korean
risk compared to previous instances when the market rebounded
quickly after definite events such as an attack," said Kim
Joong-won, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.
Auto shares fell, with Hyundai Motor slumping
4.4 percent and Kia Motors skidding 4.7 percent,
hurt by the yen's plunge and recall plans.
Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia, which rank fifth in
global sales, plan to recall almost 1.9 million cars in the
United States to fix a potentially faulty brake light switch.
"The recall will not have a big impact on their earnings,
but there are concerns that it may undermine credibility about
quality, and Hyundai and Kia may fail to defend their market
share in the U.S. market," said Oh Hyun-seok, chief market
strategist at Samsung Securities.
Shares in Samsung Electronics were little
changed even after the smartphone maker issued new operating
profit guidance of $7.7 billion for the January-March period,
better than analysts' forecasts.
Move on day -1.64 percent
12-month high 2,029.03 6 April 2012
12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012
Change on yr -3.496 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1123.7500 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang, Joyce Lee and Daum
Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)