* North Korea, weak yen weigh on foreigners
* Samsung Elec up on upbeat Q2 outlook
* KEPCO down more than 3 pct, extends fall
* STX Pan Ocean jumps on debt-restructure hopes
By Somang Yang
SEOUL, April 8 Seoul shares dipped to new
four-month lows on Monday as increasingly strident rhetoric by
North Korea and a slumping yen sent foreigners packing for a
fourth day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.3 percent lower at 1,921.85 points as of 0217GMT.
"Foreign selling is continuing amid the tensions with North
Korean and concerns about the falling yen," said Park Seok-hyun,
an analyst at KTB Securities.
"However, Samsung Electronics' better-than-expected earnings
outlook is buttressing the index."
Foreign investors were once again selling, extending
Friday's 20-month record sell-off after aggressive expansion by
the Bank of Japan sent the yen reeling, as well as by tensions
on the Korean peninsula.
Meanwhile, North Korea may be readying for another missile
launch or a fourth nuclear test, according to media reports.
Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics was up 1
percent, after ending little changed on Friday despite a
better-than-expected profit guidance for the January-March
period.
Kim Young-chan at Shinhan Investment & Securities said that
Samsung's share price was still undervalued, considering that
the second-quarter will be boosted by the launch of the new
Galaxy SIV smartphone.
Rival LG Electronics also rose 1.3 percent after
a local brokerage maintained its buy rating, citing growing
demand for its smartphones.
On the downside, utility Korea Electric Power Corp
shed 3.1 percent, extending Friday's 2.4 percent
fall.
Among daily movers, STX Offshore & Shipbuilding
jumped 5.9 percent on hopes that debt-structuring agreement with
its creditors was within reach.
Declining shares outnumbered winners 480 to 279.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.1
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 1.4 percent
lower.
(Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Eric
Meijer)