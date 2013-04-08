* Finance minister rules out FX intervention
* Samsung Elec up on improved outlook, new smartphone
* STX affiliates rise on hopes of creditor refinancing
* Hana Tour plummets on fears of China bird flu
By Somang Yang
SEOUL, April 8 Seoul shares closed at their
lowest in more than four months on Monday as foreigners again
were net sellers amid fears about the ongoing slide in the yen
and warnings that North Korea may conduct another nuclear test.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.4 percent at 1,918.69 points, its lowest closing since
Nov. 28.
Han Beom-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities
said that the long-running threats of a weaker yen and bluster
from North Korea were taking a bigger toll than earlier.
Movement around an atomic test site in North Korea indicates
the reclusive state may stage another nuclear test, a South
Korean minister said on Monday, an act that would further drive
up tensions on the Korean peninsula.
Han said sentiment was further depressed when South Korea's
new finance minister on Monday ruled out currency interventions
to counter yen falls.
The country's leading manufacturers have already been seeing
their exports and profits eroded by the yen's decline, a private
survey released last week showed.
Overall, 607 shares declined on Monday while 215 advanced.
Utilities led the losses, falling 2.9 percent. Korea
Electric Power Corp shed 3.4 percent, extending
Friday's 2.4 percent fall.
However, market leader Samsung Electronics was up
1 percent, as investors were upbeat about better-than-expected
earnings for the January-March period, and the launch of the new
Galaxy SIV smartphone.
STX affiliates STX Offshore & Shipbuilding, STX
Pan Ocean and STX Heavy Industries
jumped on hopes that creditors would help the cash-strapped
group.
Among daily movers, Hana Tour sunk 9.3 percent as
concerns grew about bird flu in China, a major destination for
South Korean tourists.
For a fourth day, foreign investors were net sellers of
shares. The net sales were 373 billion won ($330 million). On
Friday, there was the highest sell-off in 20 months, thanks to
the Bank of Japan's planned aggressive monetary expansion and
tensions on the Korean peninsula.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.2
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 3.4 percent
lower.
Move on day -0.44 percent
12-month high 2,049.28 3 April 2012
12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012
Change on yr -3.92 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)