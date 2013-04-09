SEOUL, April 9 South Korean shares edged higher on Tuesday, its first gain in five days, on hopes that the country's central bank would cut interest rates to spur growth although tensions with North Korea and a weaker yen capped the upside.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.1 percent higher to end at 1,920.74 points.

LG Electronics rose 3.3 percent on an improving outlook for its smartphones. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)