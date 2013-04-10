* More spending, rate cut expected
* Steels, autos and shipbuilders lead
* POSCO up 3.5 pct, LG Display jumps near 5 pct
* Foreigners sell shares for 6th day, go for futures and
KOSDAQ
By Somang Yang
SEOUL, April 10 Seoul shares rebounded on
Wednesday morning as expectations of a supplementary budget and
a cut in interest rates helped buoy sentiment, although concerns
about North Korea capped the gains.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.8 percent higher at 1,935.91 points as of 0258 GMT, climbing
out of a 4-1/2 month low hit in Tuesday's trade.
A Reuters survey showed 18 of 22 analysts forecast the Bank
of Korea would lower its benchmark policy rate at a
rate meeting on Thursday, its first easing in six months.
The government also hopes to ratify by the end of April an
extra budget aimed at boost jobs, Finance Minister Hyun Oh-seok
said on Wednesday.
Advancing shares numbered 572 while 210 declined, with
steels, autos and shipbuilders leading the
gains.
POSCO, the world's fourth-largest steel-maker,
rose 3.5 percent on bargain-buying after losing 4.1 percent in
the previous week.
Among techs, LG Display surged up 4.2 percent,
rebounding from last week's 4.9 percent loss.
Affiliate LG Electronics also rose as much as 4
percent to a one-year peak on expectations of a big jump in
earnings as its smartphones grab market share.
Foreigners were net sellers for the sixth day, although
Choi Moon-sun, a strategist at LIG Securities, noted that
foreigners had returned as net buyers of futures and KOSDAQ
shares.
Foreigners have sold 4.2 trillion won ($3.69 billion) of
local equities this year, but a senior finance ministry official
said the heavy outflow is not a major cause for concern so far.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.9
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ also edged 0.9 percent
higher.
($1 = 1139.4500 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Eric
Meijer)