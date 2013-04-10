SEOUL, April 11 South Korean shares are likely
to rebound on Thursday after global markets rose on encouraging
trade data from China, while investors anticipated a rate cut
from the central bank.
"Shares are likely to resume their rebound as the global
market conditions are favourable," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst
at Hanyang Securities.
"The KOSPI has taken a hit from the yen's slide and the
geopolitical risk, but the decoupling from global markets seems
to be coming to an end."
A Reuters survey showed 18 of 22 analysts forecast the Bank
of Korea would lower its benchmark policy rate at a
rate meeting on Thursday, its first easing in six months.
South Korean equities rose 0.77 percent to close at
1,935.58 points on Monday, climbing from a 4-1/2 month low hit
earlier in the week, but were still down 3.5 percent for the
month.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,587.73 1.22% 19.120
USD/JPY 99.79 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.805 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,557.69 -0.03% -0.450
US CRUDE $94.47 -0.18% -0.170
DOW JONES 14802.24 0.88% 128.78
ASIA ADRS 139.69 1.87% 2.56
----------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SHIPBUILDERS AND SHIPPERS**
Shares in shipbuilders and shippers may
surge following a report that the government will provide
support for the industries, whose finances have deteriorated
since the financial crisis.
Minister of Industry, Trade and Resources Yoon Sang-jik said
in an interview to the Maeil Business Daily that he was planning
"unprecedented and pro-active" financial support for the
sectors, as "recovery could be delayed if we miss this timing."
Hyundai Merchant Marine said on Thursday that it
had won a 211 billion won ($185.78 million) contract to
transport crude from the Middle East for S-Oil.
**KT&G CORPORATION **
South Korea's National Health Insurance is considering
bringing a lawsuit for "trillions of won" worth of damage claims
against cigarette companies, the country's biggest-circulation
daily, Chosun Ilbo reported on Thursday.
($1 = 1135.7750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)