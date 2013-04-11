Australia investigates bank levy leak after share falls
* Bank shares fell more than 2 pct prior to budget announcement
SEOUL, April 11 South Korean shares edged higher on Thursday ahead of a central bank meeting later this morning where the Bank of Korea is expected to cut rates for the first time in six months.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1,939.84 points as of 0003 GMT.
Panel-maker LG Display was up 2.1 percent, extending Wednesday's 4.1 percent gain. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Bank shares fell more than 2 pct prior to budget announcement
TAIPEI, May 31 Taiwan stocks were flat to weaker on Wednesday on caution with regional markets after a long holiday with losses in big-cap technology stocks countering early buying. The main TAIEX index fell 0.1 percent to 10,096.67 as of 0142 GMT, after rising 0.1 percent to an early high of 10,116.13. The index has been testing 17-year highs above the 10,000 mark in recent sessions. It closed down 0.1 percent on Friday. Taiwan's financial markets were shut Mond