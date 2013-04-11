SEOUL, April 11 South Korean shares edged higher on Thursday ahead of a central bank meeting later this morning where the Bank of Korea is expected to cut rates for the first time in six months.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1,939.84 points as of 0003 GMT.

Panel-maker LG Display was up 2.1 percent, extending Wednesday's 4.1 percent gain. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)