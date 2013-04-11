* Shares give up opening gains after surprise rate hold
* Auto shares fall on weak yen, Hyundai down 3.2 pct
* Construction index lowest since Dec 2008
* SK Hynix up 3.8 pct on upbeat Q1 outlook
By Somang Yang
SEOUL, April 11 South Korean shares fell on
Thursday after the central bank surprised markets by holding
interest rates steady with auto makers and shipbuilders leading
the losses.
"The rate decision went against market expectations, but it
shouldn't worry people too much," said Ryu Yong-seok, a
strategist at Hyundai Securities.
"The BOK is focusing on ways to ensure that the money
circulates...I think this may be better as this is in line with
global trends."
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.2 percent lower at 1,932.37 points as of 0252 GMT, on track to
snap two days of gains.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee kept its base
rate steady at 2.75 percent, resisting pressure to
lower rates and opting to further assess the effects from the
government's stimulus steps and tensions with North Korea.
Hyundai Motor fell 3.2 percent while its
parts-supplier Hyundai Mobis shed 3.9 percent, hit
also by concerns about a weaker yen making Japanese cars more
competitive.
The construction sub-index sank to the lowest level
since December 2008 after GS Engineering & Construction Corp
posted a loss on Wednesday.
On the upside, techs outperformed the market, with SK Hynix
rising 3.8 percent after a brokerage firm raised the
chipmaker's target price on an improving outlook for its
Jan-March earnings.
442 shares advanced while 330 declined.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.2
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.9 percent
higher.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)