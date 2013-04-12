BRIEF-Amhult 2 signs contract with RA Bygg AB
* SIGNS CONTRACT WITH RA BYGG AB ON CONSTRUCTION OF LUFTSEGLAREN 2
SEOUL, April 12 Seoul shares opened stronger on Friday, led by foreign buying, after U.S. stocks reached new closing highs following a surprise drop in Americans seeking unemployment benefits.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.23 percent at 1,954.31 points at 0003 GMT.
Shares of GS Engineering & Construction extended their slide, falling the daily limit of 15 percent, after the builder posted a surprising operating loss for the January to March period, hit by losses on large overseas plant projects. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* SIGNS CONTRACT WITH RA BYGG AB ON CONSTRUCTION OF LUFTSEGLAREN 2
* Further to announcement of bank dated april 28, 2017, current public float of bank's H shares is 19.94% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: