* Hyundai Mobis leads automakers declines
* GS E&C dives 15 pct on earnings worries
SEOUL, April 12 South Korean shares declined on
Friday, with auto plays and shipbuilders leading losses on
concerns about weak earnings that offset positive U.S. labour
data.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.3 percent lower at 1,943.92 points as of 0232 GMT, after
opening up 0.23 percent.
"No North Korean military action has materialised yet, so
earnings are having a major impact on today's stock market
rather than overseas factors," said Lee Sun-yeob, an analyst at
Shinhan Investment Corp.
U.S. stocks hit new highs overnight after the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more
than expected last week.
Hyundai Mobis, a parts supplier, slumped as much
as 7.1 percent, while Hyundai Motor declined 1.5
percent.
"Overall, auto earnings are expected to miss forecasts for
the January to March period, because of the stronger South
Korean won. The yen's slide is also hurting sentiment," said Cho
Soo-hong, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.
"Hyundai Mobis will suffer from a profit fall in its finance
business, and lower earnings contributions from Hyundai Motor,"
he said.
Shipbuilders were also among the worst performers on the dim
earnings outlook, with Samsung Heavy slumping 6
percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding falling 4 percent.
"Shipbuilders will find it difficult to improve their
earnings for the time being and their profitability is highly
likely to stagnate for the next two years unless they post big
jumps in orders," Lee Sang-hwa, an analyst at Hyundai Securities
said in a report on Friday.
Shares of GS Engineering & Construction extended
their slide, falling the daily limit of 15 percent, after the
builder posted a surprising operating loss for the January to
March period, hit by losses on large overseas plant projects.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Seong-won
Chang; Editing by Eric Meijer)