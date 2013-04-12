* KOSPI ends down 1.3 pct
* Samsung Heavy down 6.2 pct; Daewoo Shipbuilding off 7.7
pct
* Investors remain wary about possible N.Korea missile
* Autos slide on earnings worries; Hyundai Mobis off 6.6 pct
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, April 12 South Korean shares fell on
Friday, with earnings jitters spreading from construction firms
to shipbuilders and auto plays, while the yen's weakness
continued to cut investors' interest.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 1.3 percent at 1,924.23 points. It was up 0.23 percent at
Friday's start.
"No North Korean military action has materialised yet, so
earnings are having a major impact on today's stock market
rather than overseas factors," said Lee Sun-yeob, an analyst at
Shinhan Investment Corp.
Investors remain wary about North Korea's possible
test-launch of missiles after a series of threats by Pyongyang
to attack the United States and South Korea.
A U.S. government agency has said North Korea has a nuclear
weapon it can mount on a missile, adding an ominous dimension to
threats of war by Pyongyang, although the assessment was swiftly
dismissed by several U.S. officials and South Korea.
On Friday, shipbuilders lost ground on jitters about
possible losses on overseas projects that could hurt their
earnings.
Samsung Heavy Industries slumped 6.2 percent and
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering tanked 7.7
percent.
Builders slid for a second day. GS Engineering &
Construction slumped by the daily limit of 15
percent after posting a surprising operating loss for
January-March, due to losses on large overseas plant projects.
Hyundai Mobis, a parts supplier, tumbled 6.6
percent while Hyundai Motor declined 1.8 percent.
"Overall, auto earnings are expected to miss forecasts for
the January to March period because of the stronger South Korean
won. The yen's slide is also hurting sentiment," said Cho
Soo-hong, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.
Move on day -1.31 percent
12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013
12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012
Change on yr -3.65 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Additional reporting by Seong-won Chang; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)