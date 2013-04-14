SEOUL, April 15 South Korean shares are likely
to gain ground on Monday as the government's plans to release an
extra budget provides a lift after a 4 percent decline in two
weeks, but North Korean risk, weak earnings outlooks and the
yen's moves could weigh.
"This week, first-quarter earnings, the yen's movement and
the expected approval of an extra government budget will affect
the index," said Cho Sung-min, an analyst at KTB Investment &
Securities.
South Korea's government projects a revenue shortfall of
around 12 trillion won ($10.79 billion) this year, and is
expected to pass a supplementary budget this week to make up for
the gap.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 1.3 percent at 1,924.23 points on Friday, falling 4 percent
in two weeks on worries over North Korea's threats of war, the
weak yen and earnings.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:31 GMT----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,588.85 -0.28% -4.520
USD/JPY 98.36 0.58% 0.570
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.721 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,481.36 0.20% 3.010
US CRUDE $90.72 -0.62% -0.570
DOW JONES 14865.06 0.00% -0.08
ASIA ADRS 140.11 -0.98% -1.38
------------------------------------------------------------->Wa
llSt end down but indexes notch sharp weekly gain
>Bond prices jump on weak U.S. data, Cyprus jitters
>Dollar falls from four-year peak vs yen
>Brent oil hits 9-month low near $101
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**MANDO **
Mando Corp said in a regulatory filing late Friday it
acquired a 100 percent stake in automobile parts selling
subsidiary Meister Inc for 378.6 billion won. ($335.26 million)
($1 = 1129.2750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)