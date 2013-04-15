(Corrects second last para to "stronger", not "weaker")
* KOSPI down 0.8 pct at 1,909.62 points
* China weaker-than-expected GDP, poor U.S. data weigh
* Auto plays worst performers on dim earnings outlook
* Telecom shares gain on pre-orders of new Galaxy phone
SEOUL, April 15 South Korean stocks extended
losses on Monday morning, led by auto shares, after data showed
China's economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled, adding to
concerns about global economic growth and corporate earnings.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.8 percent lower to 1,909.62 points as of 0230 GMT.
The annual rate of China's economic growth eased back to 7.7
percent from the 7.9 percent pace set in the final quarter of
last year, missing market expectations for an 8.0 percent
expansion.
Global stocks fell on Friday after U.S. retail sales
contracted in March for the second time in three months and
consumer confidence tumbled in April.
Investors also remain wary about North Korea's possible
military action as the communist country prepared for the annual
celebration of its founder's birth on Monday, having spurned
talks with South Korea over the weekend.
"North Korea's rejection of talks dashed hopes of resolving
confrontation...it is uncertain whether North Korea will launch
a missile. If it happens, it will lead to the KOSPI's sharp
falls in the short term," Kim Joo-hyung, an analyst at Tong Yang
Securities, said.
Hyundai Motor eased 1.8 percent, Kia Motors
dropped 1.7 percent and Hyundai Mobis
fell 2.7 percent.
Tong Yang Securities expected the three major companies to
post a 16 percent fall in combined net profit for the January to
March period from a year earlier, missing market consensus,
partly hurt by the stronger South Korean won currency.
Telecom firms, regarded as defensive stocks, gained ground
following media reports that they plan to receive pre-orders for
the latest Galaxy S model by Samsung Electronics
starting Friday. SK Telecom rose 4.4 percent, while
LG Uplus gained 2.7 percent.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)