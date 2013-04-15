* KOSPI ends down 0.2 pct at 1,920.45 points
* Weak China data weighs
* Auto plays worst performers on dim earnings outlook
* Telecom shares gain on pre-orders of new Galaxy phone
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, April 15 South Korean shares edged lower
on Monday, hurt by slowing factory output and investment
spending in China although a firmer yen helped the market pare
back earlier sharp losses.
The United States said it would watch Japan to ensure its
policies were not aimed at weakening its currency, prompting the
dollar to move further away from last week's four-year high
against the yen.
Weakness in the yen makes Japanese exporters more
competitive, often at the expense of their South Korean rivals.
"The yen wasn't as soft today, which helped offset weak
Chinese data. Tension surrounding North Korea is not as high as
it was last week," said Kim Hak-kyun, an analyst at KDB Daewoo
Securities.
"Negative factors have been already priced into stocks,
which have fallen sharply recently. The KOSPI will not go much
below the low 1,900s," he said.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.2 percent at 1,920.45 points, after falling as much as
0.9 percent earlier in the day.
But others said the market remained on tenterhooks about
possible military action as North Korea celebrated the 101st
anniversary of its founder's birth on Monday after it had
spurned talks with South Korea.
"It is uncertain whether North Korea will launch a missile.
If it happens, it will lead to the KOSPI's sharp falls in the
short term," Kim Joo-hyung, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities,
said.
Notable stocks losing ground included Hyundai Motor
which eased 2 percent, Kia Motors which
dropped 1.3 percent and Hyundai Mobis which fell 2
percent.
Tong Yang Securities said it expects the three companies to
post a 16 percent fall in combined net profit for the January to
March period from a year earlier, missing market expectations,
hurt in part by strength in the won.
Hyundai Hysco, an automotive steel supplier,
dived 7.9 percent on a weak earnings outlook after cuts to its
steel prices.
Telecom firms gained ground following media reports that
they plan to receive pre-orders for the latest Galaxy S model by
Samsung Electronics starting Friday. SK Telecom
rose 3.2 percent, while LG Uplus gained
3 percent.
Move on day -0.2 percent
12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013
12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012
Change on yr -3.84 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)