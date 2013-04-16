* Benchmark falls below 1,900 points
* Foreign offloading weighs on index
* Metal makers down after gold hits multiyear lows
SEOUL, April 16 South Korean shares fell on
Tuesday to near 5-month lows as China's weak demand figures and
lower-than-expected U.S. regional data on manufacturing and
housing revived concerns about the global economic recovery
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
fell 0.7 percent to 1,907.27 points as of 0310 GMT after
falling below 1,900 points for the first time since Nov. 23,
2012.
"The momentum of global economic recovery has been thrown
into question by weak China GDP results as well as
lower-than-expected minor U.S. data on manufacturing and
housing," said Kang Hyun-gie, an analyst at IM Investment &
Securities.
Foreign investors offloaded a net 193.2 billion won ($172.40
million) near mid-session, extending a trend of foreign
investors exits from South Korean stock markets that saw them
sell a net 1.68 trillion won between April 1 to 15.
Large-caps were mostly down, with heavyweight Samsung
Electronics sliding 1.1 percent.
Shares in steel and other metal makers also
dropped across the board after cash gold and U.S. gold
futures plunged to their weakest in over two years on
Monday.
Korea Zinc, a maker of non-ferrous metals
including gold and silver, plunged 7.9 percent while zinc
producer Young Poong slid 2.3 percent.
But investors favoured some defensive plays, with telecom
shares gaining ground before South Korean pre-sales of Samsung
Electronics' Galaxy S4 smartphone begins on April 19.
SK Telecom rose 2.8 percent while KT
gained 2.5 percent.
Among daily movers, biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion
rose as much as 10.6 percent in volatile trading
after the firm's CEO announced he will pursue the sale of his
controlling stake in the firm to a multinational pharmaceutical
company.
Declining shares outnumbered winners 572 to 212.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 1
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.1 percent
lower.
($1 = 1120.6500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)