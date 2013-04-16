* Seoul unveils $4.7 bln stimulus plan
SEOUL, April 16 South Korea's main stock index
hit a near 5-month low on Tuesday on concerns over China's weak
growth data, but that spurred bargain-hunting which lifted it to
close slightly higher.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
rose 0.1 percent to close at 1,922.21 points, rebounding
from a more than 1 percent drop to below 1,900 points near
mid-session.
"Local institutions were net buyers for the first time in
five sessions, and retail investors also snapped up bargains as
hopes for the government's extra budget bill supported retail
sentiment," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities.
South Korea unveiled 5.3 trillion won ($4.7 billion) in
stimulus spending plans on Tuesday to generate jobs, support
small business and bolster property prices, as part of a 17.3
trillion won extra budget bill to be sent for parliament
approval this week.
While domestic investors came in, foreign investors
offloaded a net 245.4 billion won ($218.98 million) of KOSPI
shares on the day, in line with Monday's global equity selloffs
on worries over slowing growth in China and the U.S.
The foreign selloff extended a trend of foreign investors'
exits from the South Korean stock market that saw them sell a
net 1.68 trillion won of shares between April 1 to 15.
Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics, which
slipped into negative territory mid-session, closed up 0.3
percent.
Investors flocked to defensive plays, with shares in instant
noodle maker Nong Shim jumping 5.7 percent while
those of internet portal operator NHN gained 5.9
percent.
Telecom shares also gained before South Korean pre-sales of
Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S4 smartphone begins on April 19,
with SK Telecom rising 3.7 percent while KT
jumped 3.8 percent.
But shares in steel and other metal makers saw the
steepest losses among local sectors after cash gold and
U.S. gold futures plunged to their weakest in more than
two years on Monday.
Korea Zinc, a maker of non-ferrous metals
including gold and silver, plunged 4.9 percent and zinc producer
Young Poong slid 2 percent.
In the wider market, decliners outnumbered gainers 467 to
351.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up
0.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ fell 0.9 percent.
