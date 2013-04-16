SEOUL, April 17 Seoul shares are likely to rise
on Wednesday, underpinned by a rebound in Wall Street and
inflation data that reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve
will keep its stimulus plan in place.
"The main board has been volatile for four sessions, but
bargain-hunting is expected to lend support as share prices
remain attractively low," said Park Jung-sup, an analyst at
Daishin Securities.
U.S. stocks jumped more than 1 percent on Tuesday, a day
after their worst decline since November, as gold prices
rebounded and earnings from Coca-Cola and Johnson & Johnson
improved the outlook for first-quarter results.
Further supporting stocks, data showed the U.S. Consumer
Price Index fell in March for the first time in four months,
giving the Fed room to maintain its monetary stimulus to speed
up economic growth.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
rose 0.1 percent to close at 1,922.21 points on Tuesday,
rebounding from a more than 1 percent drop to below 1,900 points
near mid-session.
---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:28 GMT----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,574.57 1.43% 22.210
USD/JPY 97.67 0.15% 0.150
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.722 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,373.65 0.43% 5.860
US CRUDE $88.94 0.25% 0.220
DOW JONES 14756.78 1.08% 157.58
ASIA ADRS 138.91 1.61% 2.20
------------------------------------------------------------->Wa
ll St gains 1 pct,lifted by gold,earning and data
>Treasuries prices fall as safety bid fades
>Yen weakens,euro rallies as gold-induced worry ease
>Brent fall under $100 for first time since Jul 2012
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SHINSEGAE **
Department store operator Shinsegae Co reported late on
Tuesday an operating profit of 22.9 billion won ($20.54 million)
during March 2013, a 33 percent increase from March 2012.
Shinsegae also said its short-term debt increased by 800
billion won to reach a total of 1.45 trillion won.
**STX OFFSHORE & SHIPBUILDING **
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co said late on Tuesday its
China subsidiary STX Dalian Shipbuilding Co is seeking a capital
infusion but details of the funding had yet to be decided.
Shares in STX Offshore gained 7.8 percent on Tuesday after
local media reported that STX Dalian is pursuing a rights issue
worth 1 trillion won.
STX Offshore has previously sought aid from creditor banks
to resolve its debt problems after its parent firm shed assets
to keep affiliates afloat.
($1 = 1115.0750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)