SEOUL, April 17 Seoul shares gained on Wednesday, underpinned by a rebound on Wall Street and inflation data that reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus plan in place.

Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 1.8 percent in early trading, extending the previous session's 0.3 percent gain.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 1,931.9 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)