SEOUL, April 17 Seoul shares inched up on Wednesday with the construction industry receiving a boost from better than expected first-quarter profits by Daelim Industrial.

Shares in Daelim Industrial Co rose 7 percent after the construction firm announced first-quarter operating profits of 124 billion won ($111.20 million) after mid-session, beating market expectations.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 1,923.84 points. ($1 = 1115.0750 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)