U.S. office vacancy rate flat in first quarter - Reis
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
SEOUL, April 19 Seoul shares opened nearly flat on Friday after closing at the lowest level in nearly 5 months in the previous session, as bargain hunting by local investors offset foreign selling.
Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 0.7 percent in early trading, extending losses after steep declines on Thursday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1901.08 points at 0006 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
April 5 Australian shares ticked up modestly on Wednesday, supported by gains in material and energy stocks amid a backdrop of cautious trade before a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.
