SEOUL, April 19 Seoul shares rose on Friday on bargain-hunting, recovering from an earlier drop as auto shares led by Hyundai Motor plunged due to cost concerns over wage litigation.

Hyundai Motor closed down 2.7 percent after a local media report said the automaker could face billions of dollars in extra wage costs as a result of labour litigation.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 1,906.75 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)