U.S. office vacancy rate flat in first quarter - Reis
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
SEOUL, April 19 Seoul shares rose on Friday on bargain-hunting, recovering from an earlier drop as auto shares led by Hyundai Motor plunged due to cost concerns over wage litigation.
Hyundai Motor closed down 2.7 percent after a local media report said the automaker could face billions of dollars in extra wage costs as a result of labour litigation.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 1,906.75 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
April 5 Australian shares ticked up modestly on Wednesday, supported by gains in material and energy stocks amid a backdrop of cautious trade before a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.
