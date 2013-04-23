SEOUL, April 24 Seoul shares are likely to firm
on Wednesday as tech giants report earnings that could spark
buying, although gains will be capped by a lack of foreign
appetite for local equities.
"The index will try for a rebound after U.S. equities rose
overnight, but it is unlikely foreigners will come back to the
market," said Kim Ji-hyung, an analyst at Hanyang Securities.
Kim said that even if the earnings of blue-chip exporters,
which are being announced this week, met or beat expectations,
it may not be enough to spur foreign buying as long as the yen
continues to slump and China's growth slows.
Foreigners have sold for the past eight sessions, selling a
net 2.7 trillion won ($2.41 billion) worth of local equities
this month.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.4 percent lower to 1,918.63 points, after gaining by the most
in a month in the previous session.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,578.78 1.04% 16.280
USD/JPY 99.38 -0.08% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.707 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,413.45 0.09% 1.210
US CRUDE $89.53 0.39% 0.350
DOW JONES 14719.46 1.05% 152.29
ASIA ADRS 139.74 0.59% 0.82
------------------------------------------------------------->Wa
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SK HYNIX **
SK Hynix announced its results for the Jan-March period on
Wednesday morning. The chipmaker posted 317 billion won in
operating profit, higher than the 123 billion forecast by
analysts compiled by Reuters.
**SAMSUNG LIFE INSURANCE **
The insurer said on Tuesday that it will buy 3 million of
its own shares for 315 billion won between April and July. The
buyback amounts to 1.5 percent of traded shares.
Two local brokerages reaffirmed their buy ratings and
target price following the announcement.
($1 = 1120.9500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)