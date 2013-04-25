SEOUL, April 25 Seoul shares opened higher on Thursday after Asia's fourth-largest economy posted better-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1,940.28 points at 0004 GMT.

Chipmaker SK Hynix rose 1.5 percent after posting forecast-beating profits in the previous session. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)