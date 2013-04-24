SEOUL, April 25 Seoul shares are likely to rise
on Thursday after Asia's fourth largest economy posted
better-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter, but
gains could be capped by long-term risks to exporters stemming
from a weak yen.
"The index is due for a modest rebound given that there is
talk of stimulus in Europe and the local GDP figures beat
expectations," said Koh Seung-hee, an analyst at SK Securities.
However, Koh said the continuing risks posed by a weakening
yen would cap the KOSPI at the 2,000-point mark.
South Korea and Japan compete fiercely in the global market
for a range of consumer goods from electronics to cars, and
analysts worry that Korean exporters could be disadvantaged by a
significantly weaker yen as Japan pursues bold reflationary
policies.
South Korea's economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent
in the January-March period from the previous quarter, the
central bank estimated on Thursday, the fastest in two years and
above the 0.6 percent forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.9 percent to close at a two-week high of 1,935.31 points on
Wednesday. The index is down 3.5 percent for the month.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,578.79 0% 0.010
USD/JPY 99.52 0.05% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.703 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,430.21 -0.04% -0.590
US CRUDE $91.60 0.19% 0.170
DOW JONES 14676.30 -0.29% -43.16
ASIA ADRS 140.46 0.52% 0.72
----------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
Samsung Electronics will launch the latest version of its
flagship Galaxy S smartphone on Thursday. The phone will go on
sale on Friday in South Korea.
However, supply issues have snarled the U.S. rollout of
Galaxy S IV, which will go on sale at carriers Sprint and
T-Mobile later than expected, the wireless service providers
said on Wednesday.
**GREEN CROSS CORP **
Drugmaker Green Cross Corp said on Wednesday it
is considering acquiring British government-owned Plasma
Resources UK (PRUK).
**DONGBU INSURANCE CO LTD **
Dongbu insurance said on Wednesday that it will acquire a 15
percent stake in China's unlisted Ancheng Property & Casualty
Insurance for 149 billion won ($133.32 million).
($1 = 1117.6500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)