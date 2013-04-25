* Chemicals lead, SK Innovation up 4.5 pct
* Steels and metals up on firmer gold price
* Hyundai, Kia up ahead of earnings
By Somang Yang
SEOUL, April 25 South Korean shares edged higher
on Thursday morning as higher global gold and oil prices helped
drive a rebound in metal and chemicals stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.5 percent higher at 1,945.16 points as of 0255 GMT.
"Fund managers talk of rebalancing their portfolios away
from being too tech-heavy. Oil and chemicals are attractive
because shares are very cheap," said Yoo Young-kook.
Chemicals were leading the index's gains, with
refiner SK Innovation up 4.5 percent after oil
prices rose.
Firmer gold prices buoyed the steels and metals sub-index
which rose 2.5 percent, rebounding from recent losses.
Korea Zinc was up 4 percent.
Shares in Hyundai Motor were trading up 2.4
percent ahead of reporting what is expected to be a second
quarterly profit drop. Analysts said the market was now looking
to improving sales in the April-June period.
Affiliate Kia Motors rose 3.2 percent on a media report that
the two carmakers planned to build a new plant in the United
States. Kia has denied the report.
Overall, 417 shares advanced while 368 declined.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.6
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.1 percent
lower.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)