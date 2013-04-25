SEOUL, April 25 South Korean shares closed at a three-week high on Thursday helped by the relief-rally in auto shares after Hyundai Motor's earnings met forecasts.

Shares in Hyundai Motor closed up 5.7 percent, their biggest daily percentage gain in one year, while affiliate Kia Motors climbed 4.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.8 percent to 1,951.60 points. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Kim Coghill)