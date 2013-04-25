SEOUL, April 26 Seoul shares are likely to climb
on Friday with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd quarterly
profits beating expectations, further boosting sentiment after
U.S. equities closed higher overnight.
"The index will rise after global markets had a good day on
Thursday, and results from Samsung Electronics will only add to
this," said Choi Kwang-hyuk, an analyst at E-Trade Securities.
Samsung Electronics reported January-to-March earnings
shortly before the markets opened.
The tech giant posted a sixth straight quarter of profit
growth ahead of the sale of its new flagship Galaxy smartphone
this weekend.
World stock markets rose and bond prices fell on Thursday as
data indicated the U.S. labour market remains resilient despite
recent signs of slower growth, while earnings that are beating
lowered expectations helped buoy confidence.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.8 percent to close at a three-week high of 1,951.60 points on
Thursday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,585.16 0.4% 6.370
USD/JPY 99.33 0.08% 0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.710 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,463.64 -0.23% -3.350
US CRUDE $93.28 -0.38% -0.360
DOW JONES 14700.80 0.17% 24.50
ASIA ADRS 142.27 1.29% 1.81
---------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**POSCO **
POSCO, the world's fourth-largest steelmaker by
output, posted a 23 percent gain in January to March profit,
meeting a consensus forecast, but its gains were capped by the
weak global economy and demand that depressed prices, especially
for automotive steel.
**Samsung C&T Corp **
Samsung C&T said on Thursday that it will guarantee a debt of
470 billion won ($422.58 million) to property developer S.L D&C
Co., Ltd.
The amount is equal to 4 percent of Samsung C&T's equity
capital.
($1 = 1112.2250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)