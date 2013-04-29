BRIEF-Pegroco Invest Q1 operating loss SEK 15.4 million
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 15.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL, April 29 South Korean shares opened slightly higher on Monday, driven by automakers, even as weaker-than-expected U.S. gross domestic product data weighed.
Hyundai Motor gained 2.6 percent, after its South Korean labour union agreed to restart weekend production from this week following output stoppages in March and April over wages that hit sales and earnings.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,946.95 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 15.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 31IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, said it expected full-year pretax profit and earnings to be "modestly" ahead of last year, with full-year revenue seen rising about 7 percent.