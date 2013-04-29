SEOUL, April 29 South Korean shares ended slightly down on Monday, as weaker-than-expected U.S. gross domestic product data fuelled concerns about one of the country's key export markets losing momentum.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.2 percent at 1,940.70 points.

Automakers bucked the trend, with Hyundai Motor rising 1.6 percent after its South Korean labour union agreed to restart weekend production. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)