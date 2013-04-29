* KOSPI down 0.2 pct at 1,940.70 points
* Automakers up as Hyundai Motor union agrees to resume work
* Chemicals lose ground as OCI says Suntech orders cancelled
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, April 29 South Korean shares ended
slightly lower on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. gross
domestic product data fuelled concerns that one of the country's
key export markets was losing momentum.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.2 percent at 1,940.70 points.
"I have a conservative view of the global economy in the
current quarter, and with South Korea's stimulus struggling to
gain traction here, South Korean companies will suffer at home
and abroad," said Park Hyeong-joong, an analyst at Meritz
Securities.
Automakers bucked the trend, however, after Hyundai Motor's
labour union agreed to restart weekend production
from this week following output stoppages in March and April
that hit sales and earnings.
Hyundai gained 1.6 percent, while Kia Motors
rose 3 percent.
"There are expectations that automakers' profitability would
improve in the second quarter, with increased domestic
production and utilization rates," said Jang Moon-soo, an
analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.
OCI ended down 2.1 percent after the chemicals
firm said on Friday that three polysilicon orders worth 1.46
trillion Korean won ($1.31 billion) from units of China's solar
panel maker Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd were cancelled
because of the latter's financial troubles.
Shipbuilders and shipping firms were among the worst
performers, with STX Offshore & Shipbuilding down
5.6 percent and Hyundai Merchant Marine falling 5.6
percent.
Telecom firms, seen as defensive stocks, gained ground, with
LG Uplus up 4.2 percent and SK Telecom
gaining 2.6 percent.
Move on day -0.2 percent
12-month high 2,031.10 2 January 2013
12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012
Change on yr -2.8 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
