SEOUL, April 30 South Korean stocks are likely to bounce back on Tuesday, tracing Wall Street gains boosted by stronger-than-expected housing data and Italy's formation of a new government. "Concerns are easing about North Korean risks and the yen's weakness that have capped South Korean shares despite a U.S. rally," said Lee Sun-yeop, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp. "The KOSPI will be in a box range next month, as U.S. political uncertainty over the debt ceiling will offset Samsung's strong smartphone sales and the pause in yen's weakness," he added. South Korean stocks have fallen more than 3 percent so far this month despite a late rebound, partly hurt by the slide in the yen that puts South Korean firms at a price disadvantage to Japanese rivals. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.2 percent on Monday at 1,940.70 points. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:26 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,593.61 0.72% 11.370 USD/JPY 97.85 0.1% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.667 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,474.71 -0.07% -1.080 US CRUDE $94.41 -0.10% -0.090 DOW JONES 14818.75 0.72% 106.20 ASIA ADRS 143.23 1.05% 1.48 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 closes at record, led by energy, tech share >Bonds firm as Fed meeting, payrolls data in focus >Euro up after Italy end political chaos;ECB awaited >Oil jumps on stimulus hopes; U.S. export surge eyed ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP ** The financial services company said on Monday its net profit slumped 40 percent to 523 billion Korean won ($472 million)during the January to March period from a year earlier. ($1 = 1107.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)