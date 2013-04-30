* KOSPI up 1.1 pct at 1,961.96 points
* Heavyweight Samsung Elec up 2.3 pct
SEOUL, April 30 South Korean stocks reached
their highest levels in nearly four months Tuesday morning,
driven by Samsung Electronics, as hopes grew over
political stability in Italy and monetary stimulus in Europe and
the United States.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
1.1 percent higher at 1,961.96 points as of 0137 GMT, its
highest intraday level since April 4.
"Global markets have been driven by stimulus measures rather
than fundamentals in recent years, and a key trigger next month
could be interest rate cuts by Europe's central bank," said Kim
Hak-kyun, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.
The formation of a government in Italy on Monday ended a
two-month political vacuum in the euro zone's third-largest
economy, helping lifting investor sentiment.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to change its very
accommodative stance at its two-day meeting ending on Wednesday,
while the European Central Bank is expected to cut the euro
zone's main interest rate by 25 basis points at its meeting on
Thursday.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics, which accounts of
about one fifth of the KOSPI's value, firmed 2.3 percent.
"Samsung Elec shares were not faring well despite its good
earnings results. But a series of Galaxy S4 rollouts raised
expectations of its earnings," said Jeff Kang, an analyst at
Daishin Securities.
Samsung Electronics, which had posted a quarterly profit
jump of 54 percent, said on Monday that it has launched its
Galaxy S4 in 60 countries, seeking to widen its smartphone lead
over Apple Inc.
As risk appetite grew, domestic-focused stocks such as
retailers and power companies lost ground. Hyundai Department
Store fell 1.8 percent, while Korea Electric Power
slipped 1.2 percent.
Domestic financial markets will be closed on Wednesday for
Labour Day.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)