SEOUL, April 30 South Korean stocks reached their highest levels in nearly four months Tuesday morning, driven by Samsung Electronics, as hopes grew over political stability in Italy and monetary stimulus in Europe and the United States.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 1.1 percent higher at 1,961.96 points as of 0137 GMT, its highest intraday level since April 4.

"Global markets have been driven by stimulus measures rather than fundamentals in recent years, and a key trigger next month could be interest rate cuts by Europe's central bank," said Kim Hak-kyun, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.

The formation of a government in Italy on Monday ended a two-month political vacuum in the euro zone's third-largest economy, helping lifting investor sentiment.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is unlikely to change its very accommodative stance at its two-day meeting ending on Wednesday, while the European Central Bank is expected to cut the euro zone's main interest rate by 25 basis points at its meeting on Thursday.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics, which accounts of about one fifth of the KOSPI's value, firmed 2.3 percent.

"Samsung Elec shares were not faring well despite its good earnings results. But a series of Galaxy S4 rollouts raised expectations of its earnings," said Jeff Kang, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Samsung Electronics, which had posted a quarterly profit jump of 54 percent, said on Monday that it has launched its Galaxy S4 in 60 countries, seeking to widen its smartphone lead over Apple Inc.

As risk appetite grew, domestic-focused stocks such as retailers and power companies lost ground. Hyundai Department Store fell 1.8 percent, while Korea Electric Power slipped 1.2 percent.

Domestic financial markets will be closed on Wednesday for Labour Day. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)