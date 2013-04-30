* Samsung seen overtaking Apple's smartphone market share by
Q2-analyst
* Autos supported by pause in yen's weakness
* Some defensives lose ground; Hana Financial down 3 pct
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, April 30 South Korean shares rose to a
near 4-week high on Tuesday, lifted by heavyweight Samsung
Electronics which jumped on improved earnings
expectations from its latest smartphone rollouts.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
closed up 1.2 percent at 1,963.95 points, its highest
since April 3.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 2.6 percent, after it
launched its Galaxy S4 smartphones in 60 countries, seeking to
widen its lead over Apple Inc.
Samsung Electronics shares had been down 6 percent
year-to-date as of Monday's close.
"Samsung Electronics' share were weak on fears that Apple's
lacklustre smartphone sales suggested slowing overall demand,"
said James Song, tech analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.
"Samsung is now expected to reach 40 percent market share
globally and overtake Apple by shipping some 80 million
smartphones in the second quarter."
Samsung Electronics accounts for roughly one-fifth of the
KOSPI's market capitalisation.
"Apart from Samsung, autos were lifted by a pause in yen's
weakness. Positive U.S. housing data on Monday and investor
hopes for Thursday's European Central Bank meeting also
bolstered sentiment," said Kang Hyun-gie, an analyst at IM
Investment & Securities.
Most sectors were up. Shares in Hyundai Motor Co
rose 1.3 percent while sibling Kia Motors Corp
gained 1.1 percent as the dollar rose 0.1 percent at 97.84 yen
on Tuesday, in late trading.
But investors avoided some defensives, with banking holding
company Hana Financial Group Inc down 3.2 percent
while utility Korea Electric Power Corp dropped 2.3
percent
Local institutional investors bought a net 324.5 billion won
($293.06 million) worth of KOSPI shares at closing, lifting the
main board.
Gainers outnumbered decliners 505 to 290.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up
1.4 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ fell 0.8 percent.
Move on day +1.2 percent
12-month high 2,031.10 2 January 2013
12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012
Change on yr -3.3 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1107.3000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)