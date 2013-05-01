SEOUL, May 2 Seoul shares are likely to edge
lower on Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses sparked by
lacklustre economic data, but a potential interest rate cut in
Europe and approval of South Korea's stimulus plan could cap
declines.
"The index isn't expected to fall far, as expectations for a
cut in interest rates by the ECB (European Central Bank) on
Thursday as well as a possible parliamentary approval for the
government's extra budget on Friday shores up investor
appetite," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities.
U.S. stocks dropped on Wednesday after payrolls processor
ADP reported a worse-than-expected 119,000 jobs were added by
U.S. private employers in April, while growth in China's factory
sector unexpectedly slowed last month as new export orders fell.
The ECB is expected to cut its main interest rate to a
record low of 0.5 percent on Thursday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
closed up 1.2 percent at 1,963.95 points on Tuesday, a
near four-week high. The market was closed on Wednesday for
Labour Day.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,582.70 -0.93 -14.870
USD/JPY 97.30 -0.08% -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.632 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,458.71 0.14% 1.970
US CRUDE $91.01 -0.02% -0.020
DOW JONES 14700.95 -0.94% -138.8
ASIA ADRS 141.66 -1.36% -1.96
----------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**BANKING SHARES**
Banking group Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd
reported late on Tuesday a first-quarter net profit of 213.7
billion Korean won ($194.0 million), a 67.8 percent drop from
the same quarter last year.
State-controlled lender Industrial Bank of Korea
reported a first-quarter net profit of 257.4 billion Korean won,
a 45.4 percent drop from the same quarter last year.
**STX GROUP SHARES**
STX Engine Co Ltd said late on Tuesday it had
missed a payment on 38 billion won of debt in both principal and
interest.
The engine manufacturer said the missed payment was due to
delayed settlement of accounts receivables spurred by affiliate
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd seeking a
corporate restructuring agreement from its creditors, plus a
delays in banks' extension of loan terms.
($1 = 1101.3000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)