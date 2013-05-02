* ECB meeting, extra budget cap declines-analyst

* Energy shares slide after oil futures fall

* Telcos up on double-digit Q1 net profit growth

SEOUL, May 2 South Korean shares were down on Thursday morning, tracking Wall Street losses, but losses were limited by expectations of early approval of a government stimulus plan to reinvigorate the trade-reliant economy.

Prospects of an interest rate by the European Central Bank at its meeting scheduled late in the day also helped shore up the market, traders said.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.4 percent lower at 1,957.01 points as of 0254 GMT.

"Investors are taking profit after last session's gains, as overseas stock markets fell due to worrying U.S. payroll and China PMI data," said Choi Un-sun, an analyst at LIG Investment & Securities.

Growth in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly slowed in April while the United States reported disappointing private-sector growth, raising doubts about the strength of the global economy.

Energy stocks saw large declines after oil futures fell on Wednesday as data showing U.S. crude oil inventory rose to a record level weighed.

South Korea's largest refiner SK Innovation Co Ltd fell 3 percent near mid-session, while petrochemical firm Lotte Chemical Corp slid 2.2 percent.

Investors were, however, looking forward to a possible May parliamentary approval of South Korea's plan to inject 5.3 trillion won ($4.75 billion) in extra budget to stimulate the economy.

South Korea's top wireless carrier SK Telecom Co Ltd was up 4.9 percent after hitting more than four-year highs, and KT Corp rose 6.2 percent near mid-session on expectations of better-than-expected earnings.

"Telecommunication firms will easily achieve double-digit net profit growths in the first quarter," said Hyundai Securities analyst Misong Kim, adding earnings growth is propelled by aggressive cuts in marketing costs.

Local institutional and foreign investors sold a net 98.3 billion won worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index.

Declining shares outnumbered gainers 498 to 288.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ also fell 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; additional reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)