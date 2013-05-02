* ECB meeting, extra budget cap declines-analyst
* Energy shares slide after oil futures fall
* Telcos up on double-digit Q1 net profit growth
SEOUL, May 2 South Korean shares were down on
Thursday morning, tracking Wall Street losses, but losses were
limited by expectations of early approval of a government
stimulus plan to reinvigorate the trade-reliant economy.
Prospects of an interest rate by the European Central Bank
at its meeting scheduled late in the day also helped shore up
the market, traders said.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.4 percent lower at 1,957.01 points as of 0254 GMT.
"Investors are taking profit after last session's gains, as
overseas stock markets fell due to worrying U.S. payroll and
China PMI data," said Choi Un-sun, an analyst at LIG Investment
& Securities.
Growth in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly slowed
in April while the United States reported disappointing
private-sector growth, raising doubts about the strength of the
global economy.
Energy stocks saw large declines after oil futures fell on
Wednesday as data showing U.S. crude oil inventory rose to a
record level weighed.
South Korea's largest refiner SK Innovation Co Ltd
fell 3 percent near mid-session, while petrochemical
firm Lotte Chemical Corp slid 2.2 percent.
Investors were, however, looking forward to a possible May
parliamentary approval of South Korea's plan to inject 5.3
trillion won ($4.75 billion) in extra budget to stimulate the
economy.
South Korea's top wireless carrier SK Telecom Co Ltd
was up 4.9 percent after hitting more than four-year
highs, and KT Corp rose 6.2 percent near mid-session
on expectations of better-than-expected earnings.
"Telecommunication firms will easily achieve double-digit
net profit growths in the first quarter," said Hyundai
Securities analyst Misong Kim, adding earnings growth is
propelled by aggressive cuts in marketing costs.
Local institutional and foreign investors sold a net 98.3
billion won worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on
the index.
Declining shares outnumbered gainers 498 to 288.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.3
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ also fell 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; additional reporting by Jungyoun Park;
Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)