* Banks fall as earnings hit by bad debts
* Energy shares slide after oil futures fall
* Telcos up on double-digit Q1 net profit growth
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, May 2 South Korean shares fell on
Thursday, weakened by selling in technology and banking
heavyweights, and as market sentiment was further hurt by soft
U.S. data.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.3 percent at 1,957.21 points.
Profit-taking was prompted by weakness in U.S. payroll and
manufacturing reports, traders said.
"However, the market will turn around soon as the
profit-locking spree cools and as investors look to positive
signs in economies," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK
Securities.
Losses were capped as investors looked forward to possible
parliamentary approval this month of the government's plan to
inject 5.3 trillion won ($4.75 billion) in an extra budget to
stimulate the economy.
Growth in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly slowed
in April while the United States reported disappointing
private-sector growth, raising doubts about the strength of the
global economy.
Shares in banks lost ground as their earnings were hit by
thinning net interest margins and rising allowances for bad
debts.
Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd was particularly
hard-hit as it was exposed to the deeply troubled shipbuilding
sector including STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd,
said Woon Paik, an analyst at IM Investment & Securities.
Woori, which on Tuesday said its first-quarter net profit
fell 69 percent year-on-year, tumbled 5 percent.
Shares in Shinhan Financial Group co Ltd
declined 2.4 percent and Hana Financial Group Inc
shed 3 percent.
Falls in large-cap technology issues also weighed as LG
Electronics lost 3.4 percent and LG Display
shed 2.3 percent.
"There are concerns handset business may slow a bit in
coming quarters," said Chun Sung-hoon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo
Securities.
Energy stocks saw large declines after oil futures fell on
Wednesday as data showed U.S. crude oil inventory rose to a
record level.
South Korea's largest refiner SK Innovation Co Ltd
fell 3 percent, while petrochemical firm Lotte
Chemical Corp slid 1.9 percent.
But telecommunication issues outperformed.
South Korea's top wireless carrier SK Telecom Co Ltd
jumped 5.7 percent after at one point hitting more
than four-year highs, and KT Corp rose 6 percent on
expectations of better-than-expected earnings.
"Telecommunication firms will easily achieve double-digit
net profit growths in the first quarter," said Hyundai
Securities analyst Misong Kim, adding earnings growth is
propelled by aggressive cuts in marketing costs.
Local institutional and foreign investors sold a net 124.3
billion won ($112.87 million) worth of KOSPI shares, weighing on
the index.
Declining shares outnumbered gainers 486 to 318.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks finished
down 0.31 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ also fell 0.6
percent.
($1 = 1,101.3000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee;
Editing by Kim Coghill)