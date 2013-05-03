* ECB rate cut lifts sentiment, but upside limited
* Autos firm after monthly sales increase
* STX shares lose ground as group struggles
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, May 3 Seoul shares traded flat on Friday
after falls in the previous session with sentiment boosted by
the European Central Bank's cut in interest rates to an all-time
low 0.5 percent, but dips in banks and shipbuilders weighed.
"The ECB's action comes as a sign governments are determined
to tackle the economic issues. This points to further stimulus
measures and its is positive for sentiment," said Lee Jae-hun, a
market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
Global equity markets rallied after the European Central
Bank cut interest rates for the first time in 10 months on
Thursday, and held out the possibility of further policy action
to support the recession-hit euro zone economy.
But the upside was limited with investors showing some
uncertainty about corporate earnings, Lee said.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
flat at 1956.61 points as of 0124 GMT.
Institutions were buyers of a net 19.6 billion won worth of
stocks as of 0129 GMT.
Automakers rose after they posted solid increase in monthly
sales.
Hyundai Motor said after market's close on
Thursday its April sales were up 9.7 percent from a year ago.
Kia Motors saw year-on-year sales increase of
8.7 percent during same period.
Hyundai Motor shares were up 1.8 percent and Kia Motors rose
2 percent.
Shares in STX Corp and its affiliates lost
ground in a flow of negative news about the conglomerate.
STX Corp has been shedding assets to resolve mounting debt
problems in affiliates such as STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co
Ltd, which is seeking a corporate restructuring
agreement from its creditors.
STX shares were down 2.9 percent and STX Engine
shed 3.4 percent. STX Pan Ocean fell 1.2 percent.
Other shipbuilders also fell. Shares in Samsung Heavy
Industries were down 1.2 percent and Hanjin Heavy
Industries lost 0.8 percent.
Telecommunication stocks continued to rally on strong
investor preference for defensive stocks.
SK Telecom, South Korea's top wireless carrier,
rose 4.2 percent. KT advanced 3.3 percent.
Banks fell on the continuing effect of their poor earnings.
Shinhan Financial Group was down 0.94 percent
and Hana Financial Group fell 2 percent.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)