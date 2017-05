SEOUL May 7 Seoul shares opened nearly flat on Tuesday as investors moved more cautiously ahead of an options expiry and the Bank of Korea's interest rate decision later this week.

Banks such as Woori Finance Holdings were helped by rallies in their U.S. counterparts, but technology and auto exporters continued to be weighed down.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.19 percent at 1,957.78 points at 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Paul Tait)