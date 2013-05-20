SEOUL May 21 Seoul shares may open higher on Tuesday after global markets mostly rose overnight, with the psychologically significant 2,000-point mark within reach, analysts said.

"The market will try and touch the 2,000 points today, though it currently lacks compelling catalysts to help it stay firmly at that level," said Kim Yong-goo, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

Stronger signs of economic health from the United States and China could give the Seoul market a push to another level.

"We are seeing the transition where investors are now shifting their interest from defensive plays to cyclical issues," Kim said, adding that high-yielding telecommunications stocks also will be in demand.

North Korea's latest missile launch posed no direct threat to South Korea and is not expected to impact the Seoul market, analysts said.

North Korea fired two short-range missiles on Monday, making six launches in three days in what it describes as legitimate military drills.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished down 0.2 percent at 1,982.43 points on Monday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,666.29 -0.07% -1.180 USD/JPY 102.16 -0.1% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.965 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,393.29 0.02% 0.250 US CRUDE $96.71 0.00% 0.000 DOW JONES 15335.28 -0.12% -19.12 ASIA ADRS 147.88 0.62% 0.91 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends flat on correction worries >Prices slip as investors await Fed >Dollar retreats broadly on caution before Bernanke >Oil ends higher on weaker dollar, supplies weigh

STOCKS TO WATCH

SAMSUNG LIFE

Samsung Life Insurance is in talks with Allianz over real estate investments overseas, media reported citing the company executive.

SK CHEMICALS

SK Chemicals said late on Monday its first-quarter operating profit fell 31.2 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)