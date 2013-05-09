* Foreign buying revives after rate cut decision
SEOUL May 9 South Korean shares rose more than
1 percent on Thursday after the Bank of Korea unexpectedly cut
interest rates, reviving foreign investors' buying and demand
for market heavyweights and construction issues.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1.2 percent at 1,980.13 points as of 0206 GMT, extending early
of around 0.4 percent.
"Bank of Korea's rate cut decision removes policy risk that
had weighed on South Korean share market," said Kim Young-june,
a market analyst at SK Securities.
"Investors will be more uncertain of South Korean
government's determination to tackle the economic issues, and
this is definitely positive," Kim added.
South Korea's central bank cut interest rates for the first
time in seven months on Thursday, overthrowing market consensus
for a hold, as weak industrial growth suggests the economy is
not recovering as quickly as expected.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 7.3 billion Korean
won ($6.7 million) worth of stocks, poised to snap five straight
sessions of selling.
Shares in construction firms rallied as the rate cut sparked
hopes of a reduced burden from their heavy bank debts.
Daewoo Engineering & Construction rose 2.8
percent and Hyundai Engineering & Construction
advanced 2.8 percent.
But insurers, which have large holdings in interest-bearing
assets, underperformed.
Shares in Samsung Fire Insurance were up mere
0.4 percent, while Hyundai Marine & Fire edged up
0.2 percent.
Memory chip makers bounced after SanDisk chief
executive said an extended period of stability was expected in
the NAND flash market.
SK Hynix, which was the second most heavily
traded shares on the main KOSPI, rose 2.3 percent.
Seoul Semiconductor jumped 4.5 percent.
Namyang Dairy shares rose for the first time in
six sessions, after the company made a live public apology on
television after an audio file of its salesperson hurling verbal
abuse at its distributor was released, which prompted a public
outcry.
Its shares were up 1.4 percent.
Shipyards rose across the board following their recent
streak of falls, and also were helped by gains in Baltic dry
index, which tracks the cost of shipping key
commodities.
Shares in Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 3.1
percent, poised to snap five streak of falls. Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering gained 4.3
percent.
But automakers continued to be weighed as the won currency
continued to rise despite the rate cut, sapping the
price competitiveness of South Korean exporters.
Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors shares
were both flat.
($1 = 1086.4250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)