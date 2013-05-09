* Foreign buying revives after rate cut decision
* Builders, shipyards rally; insurers lag
SEOUL May 9 South Korean shares ended up 1.2
percent at their highest close in more than a month on Thursday
after the Bank of Korea unexpectedly cut interest rates,
sparking a burst of foreign buying and boosting demand for banks
and construction stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
at 1,979.45 points following the central bank's decision to cut
rates for the first time in seven months, flouting the market's
consensus for a hold.
"Bank of Korea's rate cut decision was more than the market
had expected, and investors are reacting to this positive
surprise," said Lee Jae-hun, a market analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
The Bank of Korea move was aimed at helping maximise the
government's fiscal stimulus efforts and to helping ease
pressure on exporters from a strong won, especially against the
yen.
The decision underscored concerns that Asia's fourth-largest
economy was not recovering as quickly as expected.
"Whether this momentum continues will depend on the foreign
buying trend, the direction of the yen and how strong the
Chinese economy will be," Lee said, adding that the Seoul share
market was expected to hit 2,000 points in the second half of
the year.
The central bank's rate cut came after exports rose by just
0.4 percent in April from a year earlier while March's
industrial output contracted on monthly terms for the third
consecutive month.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 135.5 billion Korean
won ($124.72 million) worth of stocks, snapping five straight
sessions of selling.
Shares in construction firms and shipyards rallied as the
rate cut would ease the burden of servicing their heavy bank
debts.
Daewoo Engineering & Construction rose 2.7
percent and Hyundai Engineering & Construction
advanced 3.2 percent.
Shares in Hyundai Heavy Industries shot up 4.9
percent, breaking a five-session streak of falls. Daewoo
Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering surged 5.4
percent.
But insurers, which have large holdings in interest-bearing
assets, underperformed.
Shares in Samsung Fire Insurance ended flat,
while Meritz Fire Insurance edged up 0.4 percent.
Banks saw strong gains amid hopes the rate cut would help
bolster the country's economic recovery, which in turn would
improve the banks' business environment.
Shares in KB Financial Group rose 3.1 percent
and Hana Financial Group advanced 4.8 percent.
Memory chip makers bounced after SanDisk's chief
executive said an extended period of stability was expected in
the NAND flash market.
SK Hynix added 1.8 percent and Seoul
Semiconductor jumped 5.5 percent.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks ended up 1.4
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ slipped 0.58 percent.
Move on day 1.18 percent
12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013
12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012
Change on yr -0.9 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1086.4250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)