* Foreign buying revives after rate cut decision

* Builders, shipyards rally; insurers lag

SEOUL May 9 South Korean shares ended up 1.2 percent at their highest close in more than a month on Thursday after the Bank of Korea unexpectedly cut interest rates, sparking a burst of foreign buying and boosting demand for banks and construction stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended at 1,979.45 points following the central bank's decision to cut rates for the first time in seven months, flouting the market's consensus for a hold.

"Bank of Korea's rate cut decision was more than the market had expected, and investors are reacting to this positive surprise," said Lee Jae-hun, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

The Bank of Korea move was aimed at helping maximise the government's fiscal stimulus efforts and to helping ease pressure on exporters from a strong won, especially against the yen.

The decision underscored concerns that Asia's fourth-largest economy was not recovering as quickly as expected.

"Whether this momentum continues will depend on the foreign buying trend, the direction of the yen and how strong the Chinese economy will be," Lee said, adding that the Seoul share market was expected to hit 2,000 points in the second half of the year.

The central bank's rate cut came after exports rose by just 0.4 percent in April from a year earlier while March's industrial output contracted on monthly terms for the third consecutive month.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 135.5 billion Korean won ($124.72 million) worth of stocks, snapping five straight sessions of selling.

Shares in construction firms and shipyards rallied as the rate cut would ease the burden of servicing their heavy bank debts.

Daewoo Engineering & Construction rose 2.7 percent and Hyundai Engineering & Construction advanced 3.2 percent.

Shares in Hyundai Heavy Industries shot up 4.9 percent, breaking a five-session streak of falls. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering surged 5.4 percent.

But insurers, which have large holdings in interest-bearing assets, underperformed.

Shares in Samsung Fire Insurance ended flat, while Meritz Fire Insurance edged up 0.4 percent.

Banks saw strong gains amid hopes the rate cut would help bolster the country's economic recovery, which in turn would improve the banks' business environment.

Shares in KB Financial Group rose 3.1 percent and Hana Financial Group advanced 4.8 percent.

Memory chip makers bounced after SanDisk's chief executive said an extended period of stability was expected in the NAND flash market.

SK Hynix added 1.8 percent and Seoul Semiconductor jumped 5.5 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks ended up 1.4 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ slipped 0.58 percent.

Move on day 1.18 percent

12-month high 2,042.48 3 January 2013

12-month low 1,758.99 25 July 2012

Change on yr -0.9 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1086.4250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)