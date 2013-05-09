SEOUL May 10 Seoul shares are expected to start
steady on Friday, consolidating after firm gains in the previous
session despite a weak lead from Wall Street.
"With the yen's continued weakness, the market needs a
stronger catalyst for further upside momentum," said Cho
Seong-joon, a market analyst at NH Investment & Securities. He
expected the index to hold to a narrow range.
The U.S. dollar broke through 100 yen on Thursday, its
highest level against the Japanese currency in more than four
years.
A stronger yen makes South Korean exports less
price-competitive than their Japanese counterparts, and weighs
on automakers in particular.
The S&P 500 eased on Thursday, breaking a five-day streak of
record closing highs.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
1.2 percent to 1,979.45 points on Thursday, its highest close in
more than a month.
STOCKS TO WATCH
HANDSET MAKERS
Nokia, which competes with firms including
Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics,
on Thursday unveiled a new $99 phone in its mid-range Asha
line.
HYUNDAI STEEL
Five workers at a Hyundai Steel plant in South Chungcheong
province died from an accident early on Friday morning, local
media reported.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)