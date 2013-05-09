SEOUL May 10 Seoul shares are expected to start steady on Friday, consolidating after firm gains in the previous session despite a weak lead from Wall Street.

"With the yen's continued weakness, the market needs a stronger catalyst for further upside momentum," said Cho Seong-joon, a market analyst at NH Investment & Securities. He expected the index to hold to a narrow range.

The U.S. dollar broke through 100 yen on Thursday, its highest level against the Japanese currency in more than four years.

A stronger yen makes South Korean exports less price-competitive than their Japanese counterparts, and weighs on automakers in particular.

The S&P 500 eased on Thursday, breaking a five-day streak of record closing highs.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.2 percent to 1,979.45 points on Thursday, its highest close in more than a month.

STOCKS TO WATCH

HANDSET MAKERS

Nokia, which competes with firms including Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, on Thursday unveiled a new $99 phone in its mid-range Asha line.

HYUNDAI STEEL

Five workers at a Hyundai Steel plant in South Chungcheong province died from an accident early on Friday morning, local media reported.

(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)