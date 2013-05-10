(Corrects fourth paragraph to say "weaker yen", not "stronger yen")

SEOUL May 10 Seoul shares are expected to start steady on Friday, consolidating after firm gains in the previous session despite a weak lead from Wall Street.

"With the yen's continued weakness, the market needs a stronger catalyst for further upside momentum," said Cho Seong-joon, a market analyst at NH Investment & Securities. He expected the index to hold to a narrow range.

The U.S. dollar broke through 100 yen on Thursday, its highest level against the Japanese currency in more than four years.

A weaker yen makes South Korean exports less price-competitive than their Japanese counterparts, and weighs on automakers in particular.

The S&P 500 eased on Thursday, breaking a five-day streak of record closing highs.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.2 percent to 1,979.45 points on Thursday, its highest close in more than a month.

STOCKS TO WATCH

HANDSET MAKERS

Nokia, which competes with firms including Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, on Thursday unveiled a new $99 phone in its mid-range Asha line.

HYUNDAI STEEL

Five workers at a Hyundai Steel plant in South Chungcheong province died from an accident early on Friday morning, local media reported.

(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Pullin and Paul Tait)