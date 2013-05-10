SEOUL May 10 Seoul shares opened 0.2 percent lower on Friday as automakers, including Hyundai Motor , fell on the back of the weakening Japanese yen.

Hyundai Motor shares were down 2 percent and Kia Motors had fallen 3 percent at 0003 GMT.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.49 to 1,969.71 points at 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Paul Tait)