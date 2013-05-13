* Foreign investors set to sell for a second session
* Telcos rally as investors seek safer picks, stronger
outlook
* Eyes on yen, economic data from China, U.S.
SEOUL, May 13 Seoul shares moved within a
limited range on Monday with exporters including Hyundai Motor
falling in the face of ongoing weakness in the
Japanese yen, while defensive issues outperformed on rising
preference for safer bets.
"The yen's weakness and caution before a key set of data
from China and the U.S. are keeping investors at bay as the data
are expected to be weak," said Park Hyoung-jung, a market
analyst at Meritz Securities.
Reports from the United States are expected to show some
slowdown in momentum early in the second quarter, and the
Chinese economy's prospects are unlikely to have changed
much.
The market will likely move narrowly until the end of May,
as the yen's weakness chills investor demand for South Korea's
key heavyweights and investors continue to cherry-pick
defensive plays, Park added.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 0.1
percent at 1,942.60 points as of 0108 GMT.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 35.5 billion won
worth of stocks, and were poised to offload shares for a
second-straight session.
Hyundai Motor declined 1.3 percent as the weaker yen
undermined the prospects of South Korean exports compared to
their Japanese rivals. Kia Motors shares were also
down 0.2 percent.
Shipyards were weak, with Hyundai Heavy Industries
down 0.8 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries
losing 1.5 percent.
But defensive plays outperformed as preference for safer
stocks strengthened.
Telecommunication firms SK Telecom and KT Corp
rose 4 percent and 3.5 percent each, helped further
by prospects their latest aggressive cuts in marketing costs
would bolster earnings.
Shares in South Korea's third-biggest wireless carrier LG
Uplus, which were traded most heavily on the main
KOSPI, advanced 3.72 percent.
Shares in Dongyang Engineering & Construction
spiked 10 percent after the company said late on Friday there
were two bidders for the firm. The company is currently
undergoing restructuring amid financial troubles.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)